'Fugget'bout it!' This Eatery Has The Best Cheeseburger In Massachusetts

The review site put together the top cheeseburgers in every state in 2023, between January 1 and July 20, and The knack in Hyannis topped the list for the Bay State.

The Cape Cod high-end fast-food restaurant opened in 2002 by brothers Van and Michael Haidas, who grew up working at Cooke’s in Hyannis. Their parents owned the seafood staple until it closed in 2021 after 43 years.

The two brothers said on The knack’s website:

“We grew up here. We played on the Cape’s beaches, we swam in the sound and in the bay, and we savored every hour of the late summer sun. Most importantly, we ate. Burgers, lobster rolls, clam rolls, hot dogs, onion rings, shakes, ice cream…we love the Cape’s iconic food.”

The knack also has another location in Orleans. The restaurant serves different burgers, including the classic cheeseburger, avocado burger, and the oxymoronic veggie burger.

You can also order one of the restaurant's signature dishes: The Ring Burger. This delicacy comes stacked with onion rings, bacon, cheese, and sweet horseradish sauce. The Pickle and Spice Burger, which comes topped with pickled red onions, house-made pickles, roasted jalapenos, cheese, and spicy mayo, is for those who can stand the heat.

Yelp reviewers raved about The knack's bevy of burgers.

“I ordered up the pickle burger with omg pickled onions and pickles, cheese and added bacon!!!” one reviewer said. “Fugget'bout it!!!”

One couple said they were at a loss for words.

I ordered the single classic cheeseburger and my boyfriend the avocado burger. We did not say one word to each other the entire time we indulged in our food. Every bite included bun, burger, and toppings all the way down to the last bite. Also ordered onion rings and fries, both delicious and crispy. The sauce that comes with the onion rings is 10/10.

One reviewer kept it short and succinct.

"If you're in the area, and you want a burger, this is the place."

