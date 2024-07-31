"Spanky loved his hometown of Stoughton and helping people in need," an obituary for the 57-year-old said. "He was a former Selectman for the Town of Stoughton and was also the Chairman for a time. He played Santa for many charities in the area at Christmas time. He was a founder of the Parade of Lights holiday parade in Stoughton. He loved riding his motorcycle, meeting new friends, and the character Fred Flintstone, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends."

Sousa, who worked at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for 15 years, was killed on Saturday, July 27, after a car crashed into him along Route 24 in West Bridgewater. The driver remained at the scene.

Dozens of people posted memorials to Sousa on social media. Most mentioned his passion for the town he spent his life in.

"Our Stoughton community has lost a great man who did a lot for our town and a lot for his friends and family," Paulo Alves posted on Facebook.

Others talked of his love for his friends and family.

"There are no words!!! Spanky was a true and great friend," Helena Kavanaugh Garcia wrote. "Stoughton has lost an amazing soul! Just last week we sat and talked, joked, laughed as we always did — May you Rest in the sweetest peace. Our deepest condolences to the whole family, friends, and co-workers."

Many of them pledged their love and support to the family he left behind, and they're paying to prove that.

A fundraiser set up in his honor has raised more than $25,000 as of Wednesday, July 31. That is five times more than campaign organizers had set out to collect.

The Greg Hill Foundation, where the fundraiser is posted, will match up to $5,000, the site says.

Sousa's funeral is set for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Farley Funeral Home at 358 Park St. in Stoughton. A funeral mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church.

