Foxboro Man Saved After Falling On Hike In New Hampshire

Michael Kelly, age 35, was saved on Sunday, July 28, after he slipped around noon and fell while hiking along the Greeley Ponds Trail, New Hampshire wildlife officials said.

He was carrying his young son and fell from a wooden bridge causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The boy was not hurt.

A Good Samaritan gave him her phone so he could call her help.

The Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team hiked more than a mile to reach Kelly, attend to his wounds, and help him back to the trailhead, where paramedics were waiting to take him to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

