Flooding, Power Outages Plague Mass After Storms Pummel Northeast

More than 270,000 people were left without power as of Monday afternoon, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said. Bad weather also led to more than 200 flight cancellations at Boston Logan Airport, according to FlightAware, with more than a third of flights coming to or leaving from the airport delayed.

Cities in Plymouth and Bristol counties felt the brunt of the storm, with over 99 percent of Scituate residents (9,000 homes) without were left without power Monday afternoon.

"This is now a Level 3 Storm Event, meaning full power restoration could take up to 72 hours from the conclusion of the storm event, which will occur sometime this evening," the Scituate Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

Several communities in Worcester County also saw major spikes of outages, including Millville and Mendon.

Videos and photos shared by Wellesley police in Norfolk County show flooding on Route 9 as well as large trees falling on top of cars or the roofs of houses on Suffolk Road and Windemere Lane. Police were working with MassDOT to clear flooding in the area.

Wind gusts reached as high as 68 miles per hour at Logan Airport in Boston Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

In Middlesex County, Weston surpassed 2,700 customers without power, while further north in Pepperell reached nearly 3,000.

More than 3,300 North Andover residents lost power as of Monday afternoon, according to MEMA.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.