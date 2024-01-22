Fair 36°

First Responders Help Baby Born In Norwood Parking Lost

Another new year, another new baby born into this world, this time inside a family’s car in a Norwood parking lot.

Little Stone Matthew Shanahan and his mom saved by first responders in Norwood.

 Photo Credit: @JP_Shanahan_ / Twitter
Khier Casino
Jonathan Shanahan said in a Jan. 14 post on X, formerly Twitter, that his baby boy Stone Matthew was born in the parking lot of Cramer, a Norwood marketing agency, shortly before 4 a.m.

Little Stone weighted 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces, his father said, adding that it was all thanks to Norwood officers and emergency crews that his wife and newborn son are alive and well.

Cramer followed up with the Shanahans to congratulate them on the happy news.

The staff assured the family that the car they left at the parking lot is safe and sound.

