Fatal Shooting: Brockton 18-Year-Old Dies Days After Being Shot In Randolph

An 18-year-old from Brockton has died several days after he was shot in Randolph, according to authorities.

Isiah Andrade was found suffering from an "obvious" life-threatening injury behind the wheel of a car in the area of Grove Street and Randall Way just after 3 a.m on Sunday, May 14, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports. 

Andrade was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday, the DA's Office reports. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Randolph Police at 781-963-1212 or the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office State Police unit at 781-830-4990.

