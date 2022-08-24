Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice
Norfolk Daily Voice

Events

Massachusetts Teen Organizes Mini Golf Fundraiser To Help Brother With Diabetes

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Emma and Nathan
Emma and Nathan Photo Credit: Courtesy of Frank Lane

A teenager from southern Massachusetts is doing everything in her power to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, and she's doing it one putt at a time. 

Thirteen-year-old Emma Wood has wanted to help her 10-year-old brother Nathan ever since he was diagnosed with Type 1 at the age of three. 

At just six years old, Emma came up with the idea for a mini-golf event to help raise money for a cure. Now that idea is being brought to life with the first ever "Mini Golf 4 A Cure" fundraiser. 

"The goal is to get likeminded families with kids that are affected by Type 1," to attend, according to event organizer Jackie Wood. 

"If you would donate a portion of your day with us and help kids with diabetes, you can make a difference," Emma said on the event's page

The fundraiser will be held at Starland Sportsplex & Fun Park in Hanover from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. All proceeds go directly to the Joslin Diabetes Center Pediatrician Program

People have until Sept. 1 to buy tickets. They can also support the cause by sharing the event on social media, sponsoring the event or volunteering to work the event. 

