Massachusetts Teen Organizes Mini Golf Fundraiser To Help Brother With Diabetes

A teenager from southern Massachusetts is doing everything in her power to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, and she's doing it one putt at a time.

Thirteen-year-old Emma Wood has wanted to help her 10-year-old brother Nathan ever since he was diagnosed with Type 1 at the age of three.

At just six years old, Emma came up with the idea for a mini-golf event to help raise money for a cure. Now that idea is being brought to life with the first ever "Mini Golf 4 A Cure" fundraiser.

"The goal is to get likeminded families with kids that are affected by Type 1," to attend, according to event organizer Jackie Wood.

"If you would donate a portion of your day with us and help kids with diabetes, you can make a difference," Emma said on the event's page.

The fundraiser will be held at Starland Sportsplex & Fun Park in Hanover from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. All proceeds go directly to the Joslin Diabetes Center Pediatrician Program.

People have until Sept. 1 to buy tickets. They can also support the cause by sharing the event on social media, sponsoring the event or volunteering to work the event.

