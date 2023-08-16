Eatery Beloved In Central Mass Plans Grand Opening For New Brookline Location

Specialty sandwich shop Ziggy Bombs is finishing renovations on a new location at 173 Amory Street in Brookline with an anticipated opening date of Sept. 15, Ziggy Bombs owner Mike Devish told Daily Voice.

The business has grown over the years, from pop-ups, to a food truck, to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Worcester. It's now expanding to eastern Mass with its new Brookline location in the building formerly occupied by Boston House of Pizza.

The Ziggy Bombs menu specializes in steak and cheese subs, offering multiple unusual varieties including poutine, Pu-Pu platter, and the "Zig Mac." Diners can also snag a plate of wings or ribs instead of a sandwich.

Even the side dishes, including onion strings, waffle fries, and nacho cheese chips, arrive decked out with toppings.

"Flavor is off the charts, very creative offering," wrote one Yelp reviewer about a meal they bought from the Ziggy Bombs food truck. "Great value from what you are getting too. The boom boom onion rings were to die for."

Ziggy Bombs is still finishing renovation and permit processes for the new Brookline location, but the eatery is already planning a third location in Leicester.

