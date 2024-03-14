Dedham Restaurant Closes After 16 Years: 'We Have To Take Care Of Our Health'

The owners of Kouzina Estiatorio announced on Facebook on Wednesday, March 13, that they had made the difficult decision to close, but it was to take care of their health and family's well-being.

It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that Kouzina Estiatorio will be closing our doors for good. We have been blessed to serve our community for the past 16+ years. We have made a lot of great connections, memories and friends along the way through good times and bad. Unfortunately, right now, we have to step away to take care of our health and well being as well as that of our families. Thank you all for your years of support and encouragement. With much love,The Sountoulidis Family

More than 100 people commented on the post about the closure to thank the Sountoulidises for their food and community advocacy.

"Thank you for all you’ve done for the Dedham community — not only sharing your wonderful food but always being willing to donate and support other people and organizations," one person wrote. "I hope you read all of these comments and take in how beloved your family is. Please let us know if you need anything as you start the next chapter. It’s clear you have a broad base of support"

Kouzina Estiatorio, which was located at 557 High St., boasted a 4.4 out of 5 stars on Yelp with dozens of glowing reviews.

