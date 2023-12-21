Portnoy visited Denneno's Pizza at 545 Pearl Street earlier this month. The beloved pizza restaurant will close its doors on Dec. 31, ending a 68-year run. But he almost left empty-handed if not for the kindness of a Canton woman who gave him one of her pies so he could try it for himself.

Kristen Gunning was kind enough to give him one of her cheese pizzas because the wait for a slice was over an hour and a half. She told Portnoy that the restaurant is always busy, but it's been at an all-time high since owner Mark Denneno announced the closure last month.

Portnoy loved the people, but did he like the pizza? Absolutely. He gave the popular pizzeria an 8.1, rivaling his recent review of Joanies Pizza.

"The sauce is very good," he said of Denneno's pie. His only complaint was he wanted the crust to be crispier.

"I like the pizza ... I love her," he said of Gunning.

