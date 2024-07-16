Dave Portnoy Rescued Off Nantucket Coast By Coast Guard: 'Almost Lost Captain Dave Today'

Portnoy, never one to miss out on a good fish story, regaled his fans in a video on X about how the Coast Guard had to rescue him after he untethered his boat before checking to see if it had any power first.

It didn't, which meant he had "no radio, no anchor, no nothing," he said. “Next thing you know, Captain Dave is lost at sea.”

Portnoy said heavy winds pushed his yacht toward other boats and into the path of large ships that would have sunk him if they'd collided.

“Your boys almost lost Captain Dave today,” he said.

Portnoy used his flare gun — despite "not being a firework guy" — to signal distress. No one seemed to notice it, however, so he started screaming for help.

A young woman in a nearby boat heard his cries and came to his aid, but she asked if he could help her with something first.

“She boards Captain Dave’s vessel," Portnoy recounts. "She said, ‘Can I make a TikTok with you? I said, ‘No time for TikToks.'"

The woman radioed the US Coast Guard who towed Portnoy's boat back to its dock.

The Coast Guard said in a reply to Portnoy's video that they were happy to help.

Miss Peaches is Portnoy's beloved pit bull.

Portnoy said it was only his third time taking out the 28-foot yacht since buying his $42 million harborfront property last year. Forbes reported at the time that it was the most expensive home ever purchased on Nantucket, topping the previous record of $38 million set earlier that summer.

