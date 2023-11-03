Fair 57°

Cooking Fire Leaves 2 Dead At Taunton Home: Investigators

Two men died after a cooking fire got out of control and burned a home in Taunton Thursday night, Nov. 2, authorities said. 

Taunton firefighters

 Photo Credit: Taunton Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Joseph M. Garda, 74, and Raymond L. Garda, 79, were rushed to an area hospital after they were pulled from the flames, but they did not survive their wounds, the state Fire Marshal said. 

Firefighters were called to 114 Linden Street just after 7:15 p.m. to reports of a blaze. Crews saw flames coming from the basement and climbing the side of the home like a lattice, officials said.

Investigators said the blaze began on a gas stove in the basement and quickly spread through the home.

Crews battled back the flames and tried to rescue the two men inside. 

“This is a very sad day for their family and our community,” said Acting Taunton Fire Chief Keith Hartung.

