Cohasset Pair, Child Nabbed For Vandalism In Hull

Matthew Ferreira, age 18, and Kylie Ferreira, age 20, both of Cohasset, were arrested along with a 17-year-old girl for allegedly trespassing and spray painting forts at Fort Revere Park in Hull, according to the Hull Police Department.

A patrolling officer at Fort Revere Park noticed an empty 2013 Volvo in the parking lot and used the police cruiser loudspeaker to instruct anyone in the park to return to their vehicles — at which point Matthew, Kylie, and the teen left the park and began walking to the car.

An initial investigation found fresh paint on the forts and determined that the trio had a can of spray paint. The trio is believed to have spray-painted several areas of the forts.

Both Matthew and Kylie were arrested at the scene and booked at the Hull station. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Hingham District Court.

The teenager was released at the scene but will be scheduled for a court date at Hingham District Court.

