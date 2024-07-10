Cape Cod Sex Offender Guilty Of Assaulting Child Last Year Charged Again With Child Porn

Anthony Argo, 33, of Orleans, is charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Police identified Argo on a chat application expressing sexual interest in minors and sharing child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor said. When officers searched his home, they found an SD card containing more than 100 videos of child pornography.

The children featured in the videos were as young as infants.

Argo was convicted last year of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, and in Orleans District Court for kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and distributing obscene matter to a minor, state records show.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of possession of child pornography, per sentencing guidelines.

