South Shore Chef Spending $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize On Kids' Education

Alejandro Melendez Delgado of Marshfield holds his check for a $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery
Alejandro Melendez Delgado of Marshfield holds his check for a $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

A chef from the South Shore stopped for gas and walked away with enough money to put both his kids through school, lottery officials said.

Alejandro Melendez Delgado, of Marshfield, won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials said on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The chef bought his ticket after stopping for gas at the Speedway, located at 2139 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Delgado claimed his prize with a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). 

Delgado plans on putting the money towards his two kids' education, lottery officials said. The gas station where the lucky winner bought the ticket will also get a $10,000 bonus. 

