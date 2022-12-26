Regulars Bid Adieu To Turnpike Cafe In Canton After 55 Years Of Service

Loyal customers flocked to a roadside regular's paradise for one last time before they closed their doors for good.

Turnpike Cafe, located at 958 Turnpike Street in Canton, officially closed on Friday, Dec. 23 after more than 55 years in business.

The Brodigan family, who was the most recent group to manage the eatery, shared the news of Turnpike's closure on Facebook earlier this month.

"Since April of 2012, our family has enjoyed being part of the community and we thank you all for making Turnpike a regular spot for dinner, drinks, and gatherings," their Facebook post read.

"We, like many other restaurants, have faced staffing issues and not fully recovered from pre-COVID times," the post continued. "Our final day open will be Friday, December 23, 2022. Thank you once again and we wish you all the best."

Patrons took up Turnpike's final offer to indulge in their fan favorites, with some customers bidding adieu in the form of hand-written cards.

The restaurant was known for its "classic American fare and bar food including burgers, pizza, wings, steak tips, fish and chips, club sandwiches," Boston Restaurant talk reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.