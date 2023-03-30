'Purveyor Of Sweet': Century-Old Newton Bakery Closing Down Later This Year

A Boston-area bakery that has been around for more than a century is apparently closing later this year, as first reported by Boston Area Restaurant Talk.

A sign posted outside New Paris Bakery, located at 10 Cypress Street in Brookline, says the space is up for sale after being in business for 104 years.

A photo of the sign was shared in the Brookline Townwide Discussion Facebook group, which was flooded with heartbroken comments about the shop's impending closure.

"You’ve been our favorite purveyor of sweet, steadily delicious delicacies for so long," one person wrote. "It’s difficult to think of a time when your eclairs or Neapolitan or marzipan might not be available."

"A family favorite for many, many lifetimes," another person wrote. "She'll be missed and we hope she enjoys her next phase."

Roula Kappas, owner of New Paris, later confirmed that the bakery is up for sale and will stay open through September.

