Brookline Dog Found Near Death Thrives With New Owner As Accused Abuser Heads To Court: Mspca

Mary N. Sellitto, 29, of Brookline, brought her dog Brooke to MSPCA-Angell in January. The animal was emaciated and sickly. She needed immediate medical care.

As veterinarians began to bring Brooke back to health, investigators went to Selitto's home and found another Golden Retriever mix named Sadie also in dire need of medical care, the MSPCA said in a news release.

Both dogs were removed from the home on Feb. 2, and nearly two months later, they have found forever homes.

Two months later, both Sadie and Brooke have found forever homes. Brooke was adopted by the woman who fostered her as vets nursed her back to health.

Sellitto will be arraigned on two counts of animal cruelty on Monday, March 25, the MSPCA said Wednesday, Nov. 20.

A spokesperson for MSPCA-Angell said both dogs are in good health and don't appear to have any long-term health effects.

Tom Grenham, the head of the MSPCA Law Enforcement Division thanked the public for their help in tracking down Brooke's owner and allowing them to

“We asked the public for assistance identifying Brooke’s owner shortly after she came to the hospital, and we’re grateful for their interest in helping this dog,” Grenham said in a news release. “We’re glad our Law Enforcement team was able to bring this investigation to a conclusion.”

