Zaire Aquil Lodge, 46, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 17, to three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of receipt of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts said.

Lodge was first indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2023, and his sentencing has been set for April 24.

Lodge, on different dates throughout 2021, employed, used, persuaded, induced, and coerced three minors to engage in sex and produce child sexual abuse material.

He also knowingly received and tried to receive those materials between February and October 2021, according to prosecutors.

The sexual exploitation charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, five years to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

The charge of receiving child porn carries a minimum of five years, with a max of 20 years in prison, a supervised release for five years to a lifetime, and a $250,000 fine.

