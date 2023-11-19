Braintree Man Who Shared Child Porn On Tumblr Gets 5 Years In Prison: Feds

Michael Martin, who admitted to one count each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography in August, was sentenced to federal prison last week, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

The social media platform Tumblr reported Martin to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2021 after they found suspected child pornography on his account, the prosecutor said.

Police raided his home and seized electronic storage devices that contained child sexual abuse material that featured children between the ages of 4 and 8 years old. Officers also found that he had shared some images on Tumblr, officials said.

Martin faced up to 20 years in prison for the charge of possession of child pornography.

