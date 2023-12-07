Ben Jacobs, a husband and father, was left in critical condition after he was run over by a drunk driver, a friend shared on GoFundMe.

As most of you know Benny was the victim of a selfish act by a drunk driving accident. He was ran over and in critical condition. Ben and his family are going to need all of our help in his recovery. Benny has the biggest heart out of anybody I know and is always there to lend a helping hand for anyone in need. So now it's time to give back to Benny. I know this is the holiday season and It can be tough, but anything would help. Even just a prayer or a share. Benny has a wife and daughter that will be by his side throughout this process. Neither Ben or his wife will be able to work, so anything donated will go towards monthly bills and anything else they need during this tough time.

Jacobs is a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 in Boston.

“My Sheet Metal Brother, Ben Jacobs, was hit and seriously injured by a drunk driver over the weekend,” a union member wrote on Facebook. “Please consider a donation to ease the burden to his partner and small child.”

Ben and his sheet metal brethren have a history of providing for the needy during the holidays.

The GoFundMe has raised over $32,000 of its $40,000 goal, which will help his wife and daughter pay bills and pay off the medical debts for his recovery.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

