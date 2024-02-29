Best Burger In Massachusetts Found At This Norwood Restaurant, Survey Says

Over 5,000 voters took part in a survey conducted by Taste of Massachusetts asking where to find the best beef patties in the Bay State.

More than 1,000 people tossed their favorite restaurants into the running and, after four rounds of “some very close voting,” the website had its ranking of the 16 best burgers in Massachusetts.

Taking the crown with the number one spot was Norfolk County’s Lewis’ Bar and Grill, located in Norwood at 92 Central Street.

A neighborhood staple since 1939, the sports bar bills itself as a great place to relax with some drinks and great food. Its menu features an array of sandwiches, tacos, and appetizers, as well as house favorites like grilled salmon and chicken parmigiana.

But as far as these voters are concerned, it's all about their burgers.

Among customer faves on Yelp is the Texan Burger, made with apple smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and spicy barbecue sauce.

Diners were equally pleased with the namesake “Famous Lewis Burger,” topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, and egg salad.

“Let me tell you, that sounds absolutely weird, but it was delicious,” Bruce K., of North Carolina, wrote on Yelp. “It's like two sandwiches in one here and I cleared my plate. It was fab. You should try it.”

Lewis’ Bar and Grill is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Find out more on its website.

The following restaurants rounded out Taste of Massachusetts’ 16 best burgers in the state:

Click here to view the full story from Taste of Massachusetts.

