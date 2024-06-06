Benjamin Preacher, 54, of North Attleboro, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen goods and one count of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions on Thursday, June 6, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He will be sentenced on Sept. 18.

Preacher started working as a manufacturing supervisor for a Rhode Island jeweler that sells luxury items in 2018. From 2020 through 2023, he began stealing precious materials and selling them to a metals dealer in Canton one to two times a month, the prosecutor said.

He made more than $1 million with this scheme. He made more than $177,000 selling stolen precious metals to metal dealers in West Bridgewater from May 16, 2023, until Nov. 16, 2023, including gold sheets from his employer and gold scrap worth nearly $21,000, authorities said.

Preacher faces up to 20 years in prison, but he will likely serve much less.

