Accused Quincy Teen Killer Arrested In Puerto Rico, Returned To Mass: DA

Keniel Diaz-Romero, formerly of Quincy, will be arraigned later this week on charges of murder, larceny from a person, possession of a counterfeit bill, uttering a counterfeit bill, conspiracy to commit larceny, and unlawfully carrying a ­firearm, the prosecutor said.

Diaz-Romero is the sixth and final suspect to be charged in the killing of the Weymouth High School senior on Feb. 15, 2022, officials said. Police believe Diaz-Romero and several others met up with Nathan Paul on Taffrail Road in Quincy to buy drugs using counterfeit money, officials said.

Paul was shot in an SUV during the exchange, and he later died of his wounds at Boston Medical Center. Investigators say Diaz-Romero pulled the trigger, the prosecutor said.

Five others have been arrested in connection with Paul's killing: Four minors and an 18-year-old Quincy man named Javion Harris, Quincy police said. The juveniles' names were not released because of their age.

They were caught last year, but Diaz-Romero fled to Puerto Rico, officials noted.

Local and state police worked with the US Marshal Service to track him down. Quincy officers and Massachusetts State troopers flew to the island last week and arrested him.

The Norfolk County DA said Diaz-Romero is being held at Norfolk County Jail in Dedham and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

