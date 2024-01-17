750 Pounds Of Marijuana Worth $1.5M Found In Randolph Sting, Duo Busted: Police

Mukunda Znajmiecka, age 37, and Clifford Saint-Jean, age 25, face multiple felonies in the case, Randolph police announced. A 34-year-old Braintree man, who is linked to the operation but was not identified, was given a summons to court for violating drug laws.

Police began investigating Znajmiecka and Saint-Jean months ago and raided multiple stash houses in Randolph and Braintree on Jan. 11, authorities said. The Randolph Police Drug Control Unit received tips about alleged drug activities.

Officers found 763 pounds of pot — worth $1.5 million on the street, numerous boxes of THC candy, jars of THC oil, and $468,713 in cash, Randolph police said.

Znajmiecka is charged with:

Trafficking marijuana over 100 pounds

Possession of a Class C substance (psilocybin mushrooms)

Possession of a Class E substance (steroids)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Saint-Jean is charged with trafficking marijuana over 100 pounds and conspiracy to violate drug laws, Randolph police said.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges. A judge ordered Znajmiecka held on a $50,000 bail, and Saint-Jean was given a $10,000 cash bail, authorities said.

“This significant drug seizure is an excellent example of the multi-agency collaboration that helps to make our communities safer,” said Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag in a press release. “I would like to commend the members of the Randolph Police Drug Control Unit and thank our law enforcement partners for their work conducting this thorough and expansive investigation.”

