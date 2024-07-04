$710K Lottery Jackpot: North Attleborough-Based Trust Claims Prize

The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at a Bristol County store for the drawing on Wednesday, May 22, and claimed by the Coogan Smith 2024 Clients' Trust One, Massachusetts State Lottery officials announced on Wednesday, July 3.

The trust, which was represented by trustee Stephen Withers Jr., chose to receive the cash option and was sent a one-time payment of $710,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was bought at Pick 'N Pay located at 54 South Washington St. in North Attleborough, lottery officials said, adding that the store will also receive a $7,100 bonus for the sale.

The jackpot is the third to be won since the Megabucks game was redesigned in November 2023 to increase the odds of winning, bring more value to players, increase the average jackpot, and double winnings for all other non-jackpot prize tiers.

To do this, the amount of numbers to choose from in the game was reduced from 49 to 44. Additionally, the jackpot odds went from 1 in 13,983,826 to 1 in 7,059,052.

