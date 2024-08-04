71-Year-Old West Wareham Man Killed In Four-Car Middleborough Crash On I-495

Police were called to the crash around 11:30 a.m. on I-495 near Exit 12. A preliminary investigation found the tractor-trailer — for reasons unknown — slammed into the back of three vehicles, including a GMC Terrain being driven by a 71-year-old West Wareham man, State police said.

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, but doctors could not save his life. Authorities have not released his name as they contact his family.

Two other drivers involved in the crash were not injured and another suffered minor wounds.

The crash remains under investigation.

