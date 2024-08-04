Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist 76°

SHARE

71-Year-Old West Wareham Man Killed In Four-Car Middleborough Crash On I-495

A 71-year-old man was killed on Friday, Aug. 2, in a four-vehicle wreck that began when a tractor-trailer crashed into traffic as it slowed down, authorities said. 

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Canva/cglade
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Police were called to the crash around 11:30 a.m. on I-495 near Exit 12. A preliminary investigation found the tractor-trailer — for reasons unknown — slammed into the back of three vehicles, including a GMC Terrain being driven by a 71-year-old West Wareham man, State police said. 

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, but doctors could not save his life. Authorities have not released his name as they contact his family. 

Two other drivers involved in the crash were not injured and another suffered minor wounds. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE