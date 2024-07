The winning ticket was a $5 scratch-off game called "Big Blue Bonus Cashword." It was the biggest jackpot collected on Monday in Massachusetts.

The winner's name was not released.

The ticket was purchased at Energy North at 145 Church St. in Pembroke. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale.

There were 795 winning tickets collected on Monday. Click here to see a list of the winners.

