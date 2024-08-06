50-Year-Old Mansfield Man ID'd As Victim In Fatal Wrentham Crash

Jose Ocasio, of Mansfield, was critically wounded when he made an abrupt U-turn in his 2014 Mercedes CLA from the center lane and was T-boned by a pick-up truck in the left lane, police said.

Firefighters had to cut Ocasio out of his sedan so paramedics could rush him to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where doctors pronounced him dead. The truck driver was not injured.

Investigators do not know why Ocasio made the sudden U-turn.

The crash remains under investigation.

