$4M Lottery Jackpot: New Bedford Man Plans To Use His Newfound Millions To Help Others

Robert J. Ostrye Jr. won the $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s game "$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler." There are two remaining grand prizes and two $1 million prizes as well.

Ostrye chose the lump-sum payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). He wants to finish some home renovations but also help others.

He bought the winning ticket at Jay’s Wine & Spirits at 446 Dartmouth S Tot. in New Bedford. The store will get a $40,000 bonus.

