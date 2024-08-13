A Few Clouds 81°

$4M Lottery Jackpot: New Bedford Man Plans To Use His Newfound Millions To Help Others

A New Bedford man decided to treat himself to a $10 lottery ticket while shopping for a friend's birthday present. He walked away a millionaire, and the present was probably nice as well. 

Robert J. Ostrye Jr.

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Robert J. Ostrye Jr. won the $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s game "$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler." There are two remaining grand prizes and two $1 million prizes as well. 

Ostrye chose the lump-sum payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). He wants to finish some home renovations but also help others.

He bought the winning ticket at Jay’s Wine & Spirits at 446 Dartmouth S Tot. in New Bedford. The store will get a $40,000 bonus.

