400-Pound Turtle 'Phinney' Rescued On Cape Cod After Getting Tangled In Fishing Gear

New England Aquarium Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life scientists and members of the Aquarium's Animal Health team and Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation team rescued the turtle on Thursday, July 18.

“The turtle had a rope entanglement around the shoulder region of its right front flipper, but fortunately it was detected quickly and the gear was still loose with minimal damage to the flipper,” said Dr. Melissa Joblon, the Aquarium’s Director of Animal Health. “Overall, the turtle appeared healthy, active, and in great body condition, so we suspect it will do very well after release.”

Scientists gave Phinney a health assessment and some fancy new gear. They equipped the massive turtle with satellite and acoustic tags to monitor the animal for up to 10 years so researchers could track its travels and travails.

Swim free, Phinney.

You can follow Phinney on the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Tracker.

Accidental catches in fishing gear have helped drive down the leatherback turtle population by 40 percent over the past three generations, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates.

Authorities ask boaters who spot sea creatures caught in fishing equipment to contact the MAER team at 1-800-900-3622 or the US Coast Guard on VHF 16 and stand by until responders arrive.

