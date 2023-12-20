Aptly named “Longevity,” the 1.25-acre property at 52 Monomoy Rd. was built in 1949 and is listed by Lee Real Estate at $35 million.

It features 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two garages with living quarters above, a boat house, and 6,875 square feet of living space.

The luxury home has a private secluded beach, perfect for boating, swimming, sunbathing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boarding, the listing noted.

The first floor includes a living space with a built-in bar, a kitchen and dining area, a powder room, and a laundry room.

Upstairs, guests can find five bedrooms, with four having direct access to the second-floor deck.

The third floor includes two bedrooms with two bathrooms and stunning views of the island from the roof walkway.

Portnoy, who bought a waterfront compound nearby at 72 and 68 Monomoy Rd. in September for $42 million, said on social media that there's no place on the planet quite like Nantucket.

