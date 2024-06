Garen Downie won the seven-figure prize playing the "Lifetime Millions," a $50 scratch-off game. This is the fourth $1 million or more winner in that game since February.

Downie chose to take the lump sum payment of $1.3 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He said he would invest that money.

He bought the ticket at Old South Diner at 57 Old South Rd. in Nantucket. The store will get a $20,000 bonus for the sale.

