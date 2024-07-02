$25 Million 'Premiere' Mass Estate Hits Market - See Inside

The estate at 280 Warren Street, located in the Norfolk County town of Brookline, is a "premiere estate" that presents a “unique opportunity,” its listing states.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has been “meticulously renovated” and features 9,480 square feet of living space.

In total, the home boasts 19 rooms (including a gym, game room, home office, and more), six fireplaces, and plenty of space, with high ceilings and large windows to let in the natural light.

Of course, no multi-million dollar estate would be complete without a “fabulous” kitchen, which features a large eat-in space and top-of-the-line appliances.

Those who love to entertain can continue the party outdoors with a hot tub, fire pit, and pond amongst the terraces.

Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac, the house — listed for $25 million — sits on a 5.68-acre lot.

However, if the future homeowners would like a discount, the listing states that the home can be bought with a 3.68-acre lot for a mere $18 million.

For more pictures and information, view the listing here.

