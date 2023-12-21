2 Men Charged In Fight That Left Man Dead At Gillette Stadium During Pats Game: DA

John Vieira, age 59, and Justin Mitchell, 39, of Warwick, were charged on Wednesday, Dec. 20, after months of investigation following the Sept. 17 brawl during a Patriots versus Dolphins game, the Norfolk County District Attorney said. It's unclear what sparked the brawl.

Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, collapsed after the altercation and died despite efforts of nearby fans, the prosecutor said. Paramedics rushed him to Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he died later that day.

Investigators believe an undisclosed medical issue was to blame for his death, as Mooney did not suffer any traumatic injuries in the fight.

An autopsy report cited his cause of death as "probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation." Several videos of the fight were posted online, but none showed enough evidence to charge anyone with a homicide, police said.

Dale Mooney was a self-employed construction worker, husband, and father of two adult-aged sons. He was a lifelong Patriots fan and had held season tickets for those seats for 30 years, his family said.

A GoFundMe to pay for his funeral raised more than $32,000 of its $40,000 goal.

