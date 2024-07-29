$1M Lottery Winner: Pembroke Woman Planning Family Vacation With Big Payday

Erin Cobb, of Pembroke, won the seven-figure payday in the "Jaws"-theme instant win game.

She said she plans to invest the money and take her family on a well-earned vacation.

"This is life-changing," she told the lottery. "We will make the most of it and will have some fun!"

Cobb elected to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

She bought the ticket at Stop & Shop, 125 Church St. in Pembroke. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

