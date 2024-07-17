Partly Cloudy 86°

$1M Lottery Jackpot: New Bedford Man Eyes New Home With Windfall

A New Bedford man said he knows how he'll spend the $1 million he won playing the Massachusetts State Lottery: A new house. 

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Solano Perez won the seven-figure check playing the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza," the state's first $50 scratch-off game. Three $2 million prizes and two $1 million jackpots remain in circulation for the game. 

Perez chose to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

He bought the ticket at Sam’s Food Stores at 367 Ashley Blvd. in New Bedford. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

