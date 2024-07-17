$1M Lottery Jackpot: New Bedford Man Eyes New Home With Windfall

Solano Perez won the seven-figure check playing the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza," the state's first $50 scratch-off game. Three $2 million prizes and two $1 million jackpots remain in circulation for the game.

Perez chose to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He bought the ticket at Sam’s Food Stores at 367 Ashley Blvd. in New Bedford. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

