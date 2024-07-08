A Few Clouds 92°

SHARE

$1M Lottery Jackpot: Marshfield Man Celebrates Independence From Debts With July Fourth Win

A Marshfield man doesn't plan on splurging too much with his newfound $1 million windfall from the Massachusetts State Lottery. He wants to invest his money.

Joel Laffin 

Joel Laffin 

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Joel Laffin won the seven-figure sum by playing the $10 scratch-off game "$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler." Six $1 million tickets have not been found in the game, and three $4 million cards remain in circulation. 

Laffin took the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

He bought the winning ticket on the Fourth of July at Hubbard’s Cupboard at 29 Main St. in Marshfield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE