$1M Lottery Jackpot: Marshfield Man Celebrates Independence From Debts With July Fourth Win

Joel Laffin won the seven-figure sum by playing the $10 scratch-off game "$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler." Six $1 million tickets have not been found in the game, and three $4 million cards remain in circulation.

Laffin took the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He bought the winning ticket on the Fourth of July at Hubbard’s Cupboard at 29 Main St. in Marshfield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.