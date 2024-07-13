Fair 84°

$1M Jackpot: Fall River Woman Will Help Family With Powerball Payday

A Fall River woman snagged a $1 million prize in the Powerball drawing from earlier this week, and she was one number away from winning $39 million. 

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Ida Reis bought a Quic Pic ticket that correctly guessed the first five numbers of the Wednesday night, July 10, drawing. Those were: 7, 11, 12, 27, 46, and 26. 

Reis claimed her $1 million (before taxes) prize on Friday. 

She wants to use that money to help her family.

Reis bought the ticket at Amaral’s Central Market at 872 Globe St. in Fall River. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday night, July 13. The estimated jackpot for the multi-state lottery is $54 million. 

