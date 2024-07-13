$1M Jackpot: Fall River Woman Will Help Family With Powerball Payday

Ida Reis bought a Quic Pic ticket that correctly guessed the first five numbers of the Wednesday night, July 10, drawing. Those were: 7, 11, 12, 27, 46, and 26.

Reis claimed her $1 million (before taxes) prize on Friday.

She wants to use that money to help her family.

Reis bought the ticket at Amaral’s Central Market at 872 Globe St. in Fall River. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday night, July 13. The estimated jackpot for the multi-state lottery is $54 million.

