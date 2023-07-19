Fair 81°

SHARE

15-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In Randolph Crash

A 15-year-old Brockton boy was killed Tuesday night, July 18, after the car he was in crashed into a tree in Randolph, authorities said. Three others were hospitalized in the wreck. 

Randolph Police
Randolph Police Photo Credit: Randolph Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. when a Nissan Altima driving south on 701 N. Main Street left the road, the Norfolk District Attorney's office said. 

Terry Boston, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Facebook post said Terry Boston was a member of the Brockton Raiders football team.

Another teen was airlifted to Boston Medical Center, where he remains in intensive care, authorities said. Paramedics took two women to nearby hospitals for treatment, as well. 

Police did not release their ages or condition. 

A photo posted to Twitter shows the damage to the tree from the Altima's impact. 

Randolph police are investigating what caused the crash. No charges have been filed in the case. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE