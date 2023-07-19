15-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In Randolph Crash

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. when a Nissan Altima driving south on 701 N. Main Street left the road, the Norfolk District Attorney's office said.

Terry Boston, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Facebook post said Terry Boston was a member of the Brockton Raiders football team.

Another teen was airlifted to Boston Medical Center, where he remains in intensive care, authorities said. Paramedics took two women to nearby hospitals for treatment, as well.

Police did not release their ages or condition.

A photo posted to Twitter shows the damage to the tree from the Altima's impact.

Randolph police are investigating what caused the crash. No charges have been filed in the case.

