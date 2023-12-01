$11.7M Lottery Jackpot: Foxborough Winner Making Vacation Plans With Grandchildren

Let It Be Trust collected this week the money won playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing in October. The winner's name was not disclosed, but Felix Betro, a trustee, stood in for them to collect the check.

The winner chose the lump sum payment of $7,486,238 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

They plan to use that money for travel and working less to spend more time with their family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Kwik Mart at 251 E. Central St. in Franklin. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for the sale.

