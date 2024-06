They won the six-figure windfall by playing the $30 scratch-off game "Millions."

The winner's name was not released.

They bought the ticket at Brothers Liquor & Market at 193 Pine St in Attleboro. The store will get a $1,000 bonus for the sale.

There were over 850 tickets worth $600 or more cashed in on Tuesday, June 18. Click here to see a full list of winners.

