$ 1 Million Win: Lotto Ticket Bought In Cohasset Beats The Odds

A Norfolk County gas station sold a lucky lottery ticket that scored $1 million for a local organization. 

Caitlin Snow Nominee Trust of Quincy won the $1 million prize.
Morgan Gonzales
Caitlin Snow Nominee Trust of Quincy won a $1 million prize when the first five numbers on a lottery ticket purchased in Cohasset matched those chosen in a Mega Millions drawing held on  Aug. 1, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The drawing's advertised jackpot was $1.1 billion. 

David Spillane, a representative for the trust, claimed the $1 million (before taxes) on Thurs. Aug 17. 

The lucky ticket was bought at Fiori’s Gulf, located at 740 Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its part in the big win. 

