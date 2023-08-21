$ 1 Million Win: Lotto Ticket Bought In Cohasset Beats The Odds

Caitlin Snow Nominee Trust of Quincy won a $1 million prize when the first five numbers on a lottery ticket purchased in Cohasset matched those chosen in a Mega Millions drawing held on Aug. 1, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The drawing's advertised jackpot was $1.1 billion.

David Spillane, a representative for the trust, claimed the $1 million (before taxes) on Thurs. Aug 17.

The lucky ticket was bought at Fiori’s Gulf, located at 740 Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its part in the big win.

