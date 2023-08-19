Wrong-Way Driver Kills Somerville Woman, 25, In Littleton Head-On Crash

The head-on crash happened just before 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, on Route 2 in Littleton. A 22-year-old Leominster woman drove her Dodge SUV west in the eastbound lane, Massachusetts State Police said.

She collided with a Mazda CX-5 near mile marker 114.

Geetika Guruprasad, who was driving the Mazda, was rushed to Emerson Hospital in Concord, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Geetika's LinkedIn said she worked as an engineer at Bristol Myers Squibb in Devens. She was from West Windsor, New Jersey.

The driver of the Dodge was seriously injured in the crash, police said.

She is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and wrong-way violation, state police added. They did not release her name.

Troopers and police blocked off a portion of the highway for hours as they cleaned and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

