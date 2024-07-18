A Few Clouds 85°

Woman Set Fire At Maynard Home That Injured Firefighter: Police

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally started a house fire in Maynard last month. 

1 Little Road in Maynard

Anabelle Dentino, of Maynard, is charged with arson of a dwelling and causing injury to a firefighter, Maynard police said. She is being held without bail. 

Firefighters were called to 1 Little Road in Maynard to reports of a structure fire. While battling the blaze, a firefighter suffered minor injuries. 

Arson investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, and Dentino was arrested without incident on Tuesday, July 16. 

She'll return to court on Aug. 5. 

