Woman Set Fire At Maynard Home That Injured Firefighter: Police

Anabelle Dentino, of Maynard, is charged with arson of a dwelling and causing injury to a firefighter, Maynard police said. She is being held without bail.

Firefighters were called to 1 Little Road in Maynard to reports of a structure fire. While battling the blaze, a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Arson investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, and Dentino was arrested without incident on Tuesday, July 16.

She'll return to court on Aug. 5.

