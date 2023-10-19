SUV Crashes Into, Kills Woman Walking In Malden: DA

The initial wreck happened at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Main Street in Malden when the BMW slammed into a stopped SUV at a traffic light, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

The BMW then struck two light poles before crashing into the female pedestrian. Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police have not released the woman or driver's names.

Malden police are investigating the fatal crash.

