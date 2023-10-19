Partly Cloudy 65°

SUV Crashes Into, Kills Woman Walking In Malden: DA

A pedestrian was killed Thursday, Oct. 19, after a BMW SUV crashed into another vehicle before hitting the woman as she stood on the sidewalk, Middlesex County, authorities said. 

Malden Police Department
Josh Lanier
The initial wreck happened at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Main Street in Malden when the BMW slammed into a stopped SUV at a traffic light, the Middlesex District Attorney said. 

The BMW then struck two light poles before crashing into the female pedestrian. Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. 

Police have not released the woman or driver's names. 

Malden police are investigating the fatal crash. 

