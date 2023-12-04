Woman, 80, Ran Over By Her Own Car, Killed In North Reading: DA

The woman, whose name was not released, died when she became trapped beneath a Buick Regal sedan in her driveway just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Emergency crews responded to the home near the corner of Fieldcrest and Hollywood terraces and were able to lift the car from the woman using airbags and take her to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, officials said.

Investigators said there was no one inside the car at the time it hit the woman. A preliminary investigation found that the car rolled backward and hit her.

North Reading police are investigating the incident.

