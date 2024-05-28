Woburn Fire That Sent 2 Kids To Hospital, Displaced 3 Families Likely Started With Cigarette

Firefighters were called to the 1 Richmond Park apartments around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 26. One child had climbed to safety from a window and fire crews rescued another from the roof. They were taken to rushed to Boston for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was seriously injured.

When firefighters arrived the fire had crept up the back of the building and onto the roof. It took them about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

An investigation found that the fire began on an enclosed porch on the second floor, the state Fire Marhsal's Office said.

“Smoking materials have contributed to at least four fire deaths in Massachusetts so far this year,” State Fire Jon Marshal Davine said. “If you still smoke, or if you have guests who do, always use a heavy ashtray to fully extinguish cigarettes and other materials. Be sure to put it out — all the way — every time.”

The Massachusetts Red Cross is working with the displaced families.

