Partly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Woburn Fire That Sent 2 Kids To Hospital, Displaced 3 Families Likely Started With Cigarette

A Woburn three-alarm fire over the weekend that left multiple families without a home and sent two children to the hospital likely began after someone failed to put out a cigarette on their porch, authorities said. 

The fire began just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, at the 1 Richmond Park apartments in Woburn. 

The fire began just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, at the 1 Richmond Park apartments in Woburn. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Firefighters were called to the 1 Richmond Park apartments around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 26. One child had climbed to safety from a window and fire crews rescued another from the roof. They were taken to rushed to Boston for non-life-threatening injuries. 

No one was seriously injured. 

When firefighters arrived the fire had crept up the back of the building and onto the roof.  It took them about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control. 

An investigation found that the fire began on an enclosed porch on the second floor, the state Fire Marhsal's Office said. 

“Smoking materials have contributed to at least four fire deaths in Massachusetts so far this year,” State Fire Jon Marshal Davine said. “If you still smoke, or if you have guests who do, always use a heavy ashtray to fully extinguish cigarettes and other materials. Be sure to put it out — all the way — every time.”

The Massachusetts Red Cross is working with the displaced families. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE