Wilmington Cafe Closes After 17 Years In Business

The 35 Lowell St. eatery announced the closure in a Facebook post over the weekend.

Dear Customers and Friends,It is with heavy hearts that we let the community know that As Good As It Gets Cafe has closed, after 17 successful years. The current owners have chosen to retire, and close the restaurant at this time. We have been blessed to serve our wonderful and loyal Wilmington community for 7 of those 17 years, in an often challenging business. Much of our success is also owed to our outstanding staff, as so many of our regulars can agree.We are sad that we can’t have a proper goodbye as we close down, but we will keep you all in our memories going forward. As we like to say, our customers and staff are AS GOOD AS IT GETS Best wishes, Your As Good As It Gets Family

The restaurant limited who can comment on their Facebook post after receiving backlash from some customers who said they were upset over how the workers were informed of the closure.

Boston Restaurant Talk said the cafe closed locations in Acton and Norwood shut down last year. The Wilmington location was the final As Good As It Gets.

