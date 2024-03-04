Watertown Bar Owned By 'Bar Rescue' Host Has Closed

Taffer's Tavern, which opened less than 18 months ago at Arsenal Yards, closed its doors for good over the weekend, reports said. The bar was owned by John Taffer, host of “Bar Rescue” on the Paramount+ Network.

Calls to the 541 Arsenal St. bar go to a voicemail confirming the closure.

Peter Weber and Marc Magerman, Taffer's Tavern Watertown management team, sent a message to Boston Restaurant Talk saying they had "decided to pursue other business endeavors."

We would like to thank our amazing team of employees, the Watertown community, our patrons, and all the support we received from the people behind the Taffer's Tavern franchise organization. We have decided to pursue other business endeavors outside the hospitality industry, so must say good-bye. While we leave with heavy hearts, we are proud of what we delivered to our community, the good times, and are grateful to all the fine people we met along the way.

Taffer's Tavern in Watertown opened in August 2022.

